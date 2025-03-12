PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.38) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.87%.

PensionBee Group Price Performance

PensionBee Group stock remained flat at GBX 150 ($1.94) during trading hours on Wednesday. 340,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.41. PensionBee Group has a 1-year low of GBX 94.26 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 191 ($2.47). The stock has a market cap of £352.38 million, a PE ratio of -64.63, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBEE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.81) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.81) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee is a leading online pension provider, making pension management easy for its customers while they save for a happy retirement. PensionBee helps its customers combine their old pension pots, make flexible contributions, invest in line with their goals and values and make withdrawals from the age of 55 (increasing to 57 in 2028).

