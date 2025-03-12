PennantPark Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,222. The firm has a market cap of $454.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNNT

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.