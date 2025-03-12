Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$296,045.48 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Janet C. Loduca sold 5,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.46, for a total transaction of C$296,045.48.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$55.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$46.71 and a 1 year high of C$60.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

