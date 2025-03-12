Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,040 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 27,757.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,044 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.