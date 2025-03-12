PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 116209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDFS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $846.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at $520,556.44. This trade represents a 21.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Kachig Kibarian purchased 34,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,162,153.60. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

