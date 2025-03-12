Paymentus’ (PAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s previous close.
PAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.
Paymentus Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Paymentus
In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paymentus in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
About Paymentus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
