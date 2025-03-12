Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.37 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

