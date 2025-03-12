Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,109,000 after buying an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,785,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after buying an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

