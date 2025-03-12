Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $167,000 Investment in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFCA stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $51.02.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

