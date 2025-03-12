Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after buying an additional 534,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,410,000 after purchasing an additional 161,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,075,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,474,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,230,000 after buying an additional 195,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

