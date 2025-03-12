Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGE. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

AVGE opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $459.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

