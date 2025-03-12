Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Invests $255,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,562 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $473.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

