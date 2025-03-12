Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Invests $102,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

