Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.