Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 1989958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

