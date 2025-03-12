Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $127.27 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 3.3 %

PANL stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

