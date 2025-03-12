Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. FMR LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Pan American Silver by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,143,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 264,772 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 4.5 %

PAAS stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.