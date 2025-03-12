Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,724 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $68,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $197.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.85 and its 200-day moving average is $223.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

