Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Stake Raised by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF makes up about 2.3% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

