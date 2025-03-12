Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Ovintiv Price Performance
OVV traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$56.31. 39,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,595. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$49.74 and a 12 month high of C$76.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.89.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ovintiv
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.