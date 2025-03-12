Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$56.31. 39,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,595. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$49.74 and a 12 month high of C$76.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.89.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.