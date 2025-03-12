Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OVCHY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. 15,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

