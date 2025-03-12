Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 11th

Walmart, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, Affirm, and Deckers Outdoor are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in providing products or services for outdoor recreation and activities, such as camping, hiking, fishing, and adventure travel. These stocks tend to be influenced by seasonal trends, consumer spending patterns, and environmental factors, making them a unique segment within the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. 14,019,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,734,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $706.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. 4,931,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,264. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded down $10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.27. 5,049,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918,191. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,521. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.49.

