Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 311783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Osisko Metals Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Osisko Metals news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$84,090.00. Also, Director Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,212,500 shares of company stock worth $378,235. 29.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

Featured Articles

