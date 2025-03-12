Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS ORVMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Orvana Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.