OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

