OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology
In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ MCHP opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29 and a beta of 1.52.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Microchip Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microchip Technology
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.