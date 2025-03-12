Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Announces Earnings Results

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%.

Oculis Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

