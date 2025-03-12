Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

OCUL stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $86,839.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,797.64. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 218,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 252,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 340,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

