Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Posts Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a negative net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance

Octopus AIM VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 37.20 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.43. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.66).

Get Octopus AIM VCT 2 alerts:

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.