Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Posts Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a negative net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance
Octopus AIM VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 37.20 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.43. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.66).
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile
