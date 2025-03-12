Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222.10 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 226.17 ($2.93), with a volume of 6172724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.11).

Ocado Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 327.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (41) (($0.53)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

