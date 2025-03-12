NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $401,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,326.72. This represents a 30.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 914.2% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 73,944 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 37,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

