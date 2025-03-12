Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

