Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JQC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 51,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

