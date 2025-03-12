Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $9.23.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
