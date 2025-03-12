Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Innventure (NASDAQ:INV)

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INV. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Innventure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Innventure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Innventure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Innventure

Innventure Trading Up 7.8 %

Institutional Trading of Innventure

Shares of NASDAQ:INV opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Innventure has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Innventure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Innventure during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Innventure during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innventure in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Innventure during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Innventure

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.