Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.90 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 61.12 ($0.79), with a volume of 31455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

Northern Bear Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

