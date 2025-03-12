Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 286,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,766 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $233.35 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Loop Capital lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.95.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

