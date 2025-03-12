Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,114,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 263,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26.
About Noble Mineral Exploration
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Noble Mineral Exploration
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.