Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Accommodations Fund Price Performance
NIPPF stock traded down $3,682.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $920.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,603.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,603.29. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a 12 month low of $4,603.29 and a 12 month high of $4,603.29.
Nippon Accommodations Fund Company Profile
