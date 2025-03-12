Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NIPPF stock traded down $3,682.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $920.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,603.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,603.29. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a 12 month low of $4,603.29 and a 12 month high of $4,603.29.

NAF is a J-REIT that invests in "Accommodation Assets," which it defines as real estate that is mainly used/may be used for residence or hotels. Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter "Investment Trust Act"), NAF was established on October 12, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market (J-REIT Market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 4, 2006 (securities code number: 3226).

