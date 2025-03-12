Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 934,300 shares, an increase of 341.3% from the February 13th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,045,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nintendo Price Performance

Nintendo stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,532. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Nintendo Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,633,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

