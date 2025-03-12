Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 934,300 shares, an increase of 341.3% from the February 13th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,045,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Nintendo Price Performance
Nintendo stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,532. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nintendo
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What is a Special Dividend?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.