NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Announces Earnings Results

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%.

NextNav Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,519. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. NextNav has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NextNav from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 3,918 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,152.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 815,722 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,493.30. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $61,042.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,087,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,914,188.08. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,908 shares of company stock worth $141,851. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

