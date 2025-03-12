Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 78,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Newmont by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 195,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Newmont by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 959,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 356,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Newmont by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,085,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 2.5 %

NEM stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CLSA began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.