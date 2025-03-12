Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Newmont by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 959,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 356,826 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,085,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,870 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Newmont by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

