New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGEB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGEB opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

