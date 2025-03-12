New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,586,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,251 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,862,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

