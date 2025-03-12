New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.