New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

