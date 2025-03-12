New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWF opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.71. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

