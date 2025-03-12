NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) CEO Mark Manheimer Acquires 6,384 Shares

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,088.76. The trade was a 2.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Manheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Mark Manheimer bought 3,616 shares of NETSTREIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $55,035.52.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 43,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -246.56 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is -525.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTST. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

