Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $895.10 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $949.66 and its 200-day moving average is $845.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

