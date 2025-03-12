Net Worth Advisory Group Reduces Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Net Worth Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 77,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

